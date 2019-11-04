Semi driver sentenced to 15.5 years after crashing into Milwaukee school bus

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A truck driver convicted of driving his big rig under the influence and crashing into a bus full of Milwaukee kids has learned his sentence.

43-year-old Wayne Murphy was sentenced to 15.5 years in prison for his role in the crash that injured dozens of Milwaukee kids and adults.

The crash occurred in May of 2018 on a field trip to the Wisconsin Dells.

The bus full of kids from Hope Semper Christian School in Milwaukee was on the shoulder when Murphy smashed into the back of the bus. Investigators say he took more prescription pills than he was allowed, and he was eventually convicted of ten felony charges.

"You made every excuse you could when you testified, to every little event," said Columbia County Judge Troy Cross. "Even the smallest events that really had nothing to do with the crash, you made excuses for them."

Victims of the crash appeared at the sentencing by video conference from Milwaukee, including the mother of Alexis Jenkins, who was the most seriously hurt in the crash.

"My daughter still has to go through that, like the doctor said she will have pain for the rest of her life and suffer for that," said mom Lonisha Durham.

