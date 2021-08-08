Thousands without power following overnight storms, flooding

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Thousands of WE Energies customers are without power Sunday, Aug. 8 after a series of overnight thunderstorms and flooding.

According to the WE Energies outage map, 3,659 customers are out of service in Milwaukee County as of 9:30 a.m. Sunday. Over 1,500 customers are also experiencing an outage in Ozaukee county. Washington County has nearly 1,000 customers experiencing an outage Sunday morning. Waukesha and Fond Du Lac counties are also on that list.

A Flash Flood Warning was issued for Milwaukee and Ozaukee counties until 5:30 a.m. on Sunday. A Flood Advisory was issued for parts of Dodge, Washington and Ozaukee counties overnight until 2:45 a.m. A Flash Flood Watch continues until 1 a.m. Monday for Milwaukee, Washington, Ozaukee, Dodge and Fond Du Lac counties.

That was a drought busting rain overnight Washington, Ozaukee, and Milwaukee counties! Anywhere from 3-6" of rain fell in a matter of hours.



How much is in your rain gauge? pic.twitter.com/TEiRBjWOfY — Sam Kuffel (@SamKuffelWx) August 8, 2021







