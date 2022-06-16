Spend a night with the animals! 'Snooze at the Zoo' returns to Milwaukee County Zoo

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- You're invited to spend a night with the animals at the Milwaukee County Zoo! Aug. 11-13, guests can "Snooze at the Zoo."

When you Snooze at the Zoo, you get to sleep near the bears, seals, elk or caribou, and don’t be surprised if a peacock checks out your spot!

It's the only opportunity for the general public to camp overnight at the zoo.

Hosted by the Zoological Society of Milwaukee, registration costs $55 for adults and $35 for children. Zoo pass members receive a discount.

Registration includes a t-shirt, a movie screening, bubbles, chalk, a picnic dinner followed by s’mores around a group campfire. Breakfast will be served in the morning as families prepare for a day of roaming the Zoo. There will be great stories, wonderful photo opportunities, and a lot of community spirit with so much to see and do.

