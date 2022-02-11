Reunion between mom and son at MKE airport captures the hearts of millions

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Love is in the air this month, and it isn't just between married couples or people who are dating.

People are embracing their family, especially mom.

One heartfelt reunion between a mother and a son at Milwaukee's Mitchell International Airport (MKE) has caught the attention of millions on social media.

Maria Gonzalez took out her phone to record as her fiancé, Jose De la Cruz Nunez, was about to be reunited with his mom after not seeing her for three years. Nunez had no idea his mom had flown in from Puerto Rico. It was around midnight when he sleepily waited for his soon-to-be brother in law's flight to land.

"I didn't expect him to have a meltdown. I expected him to cry maybe or tear up a little," said Gonzalez. "He says his heart stopped. He didn't expect it."

It had been three years and Gonzalez had arranged the reunion as a surprise.

Once Nunez sees his mom, he can't hold back the emotion.

"Do you know that person?" Gonzalez asks Nunez in the video. It takes him a minute before he breaks out into tears.

The video has been shared by accounts like Upworthy. It has millions of views and shares.

Gonzalez says she's shocked so many people have had such a strong reaction to it.

"There's people talking about how they miss their moms about how this makes them want to rekindle relationships with their moms," said Gonzalez. "I'm shocked, too."

It's a universal feeling that many have felt just over the last two years as the pandemic keeps families apart. Gonzalez believes that's part of what resonated with people.

"We're not able to meet or see our family as often, but on top of that I think that we all have a soft spot for our mom, and it's not every day you see a man cry.

The family lives in Green Bay. Gonzalez said the whole two-hour ride from the airport home, Nunez held hands with his mom.