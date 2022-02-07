MPS school officials to meet with Rufus King High School parents in response to recent gun violence on school grounds

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee Public School (MPS) officials will meet virtually with parents at Rufus King High School for a townhall on Monday, Feb. 7 to address recent gun violence on school grounds.

It comes after five people were shot outside the school last week after a basketball game at the school.

The shooting prompted a walkout by hundreds of Rufus King students who say they don't think the school is doing enough to keep them safe.

Students who participated in the walk-out made it clear they are angry and that fear of violence is a regular part of their lives. Several students addressed the crowd criticizing, what they call, a chronic lack of communication from MPS.

In a statement to CBS 58, MPS said the district respects the opinion and concerns of students and families. MPS Board President Bob Peterson attended the rally in solidarity with the students and says he looks forward to working with them.

Milwaukee Board of School Directors Vice President Sequanna Taylor and Superintendent Dr. Keith P. Posley will host the townhall meeting for the community. All Rufus King High School families are invited to attend. It starts at 5 p.m. You can register here.