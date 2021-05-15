'Keep an eye on your kids:' 2-year-old boy in critical condition after shooting, woman arrested

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) ---A two-year-old Milwaukee boy is in critical condition. Milwaukee police say he shot himself. It happened near 48th and Marion. People who live in area say this should be a wake up call for all parents.

“It’s been a lot of violence going on with kids being involved," Patrick Peterson said. He says he lives in the neighborhood.

Milwaukee police say around 11:40p.m.Friday night a two-year-old boy got a hold of gun and accidentally shot himself. He was sent to the hospital.

A 28 year-old Milwaukee woman was arrested in connection to the shooting. Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office in the upcoming days.

“Keep an eye on your kids," Peterson said.

Last Saturday, May 8, near 31st and Michigan, a three-year-old boy found a gun on the kitchen table. Police say he shot and killed himself.

Twenty-six-year old Devon Armour is facing four criminal charges, including second-degree reckless homicide.

“People not handling guns with care and letting them be too accessible to kids and things like that, it’s just too reckless."



Westcare Wisconsin has a campaign called Love up, Lock down. The health and human services organization gives out free gunlocks, hoping to save lives.

“Guns are a real concern in our community," Kevin Brown said. He is community base crime reduction program director.

“We know people are not going to have a gun so we want them to have the opportunity to have the gun safe within the home," Brown said. Safe from the adults that may be having a difficult moment and use the gun as a tool to solve an issue and then a kid who see the gun as a toy and not realizing and end up shooting himself.”

Westcare Wisconsin Love Up, Lock Down has an event scheduled for Thursday, May 20 near Concordia and Holton at 6 p.m. If you are interested you can pick up a gunlock at the event. You can also stop by the organization for a free gunlock at 355 W. Wright Street.



