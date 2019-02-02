Mother charged with death of 14-day-old child

Amanda-Linn Tanski, Milwaukee County Sheriff\'s Office

MILWAUKEE, WI (CBS 58) -- A 30-year-old Cudahy woman made her first appearance in Milwaukee Circuit Court Saturday and was charged with the death of her 14-day-old infant. Amanda-Linn Tanski is charged with 1st Degree Reckless Homicide for the death of her 14-day-old infant early on the morning of December 19. According to the criminal complaint, the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office determined that the child died of acute methadone intoxication. In the complaint, Tanski admitted to receiving methadone treatments at the time of the child’s death.

Bail was set at $100,000. A preliminary hearing for Tanski will be held on February 7 in the Milwaukee County Criminal Justice Facility.

In a tweet issued Saturday afternoon, the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office said this is the tenth child under the age of five to die of an opioid overdose in the last three years in Milwaukee County.

