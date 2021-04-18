Send a tip News Links

Milwaukee grandmother turns crochet creativity into small business

By: Winnie Dortch Twitter
Posted: Apr 18, 2021 8:37 AM CDT

NOW: Milwaukee grandmother turns crochet creativity into small business

NEXT:

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A Milwaukee grandmother is a master at creating whimsical creatures with a pair of crochet needles and her impressive mind, just don’t interrupt her when she’s counting.

On CBS 58 Sunday Morning, Winnie Dortch showed how decades of handcrafted crocheting has taken Marsha Kopan from hobbyist to entrepreneur.

Click here to see more of Marsha's creations.

Share this article:
 