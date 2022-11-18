Milwaukee animal rescue in need of 'hero' business to host annual holiday fundraiser

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A local animal rescue organization is in need of help this holiday season.

For years, Milwaukee Pets Alive (MPA) has hosted their Crafty Christmas fundraising event in the Third Ward on Small Business Saturday. But with their venues of years past now permanently closed, the organization is left without a location to hold this year's event.

MPA is an all-volunteer, No Kill, 501c3 special needs and considerations rescue that focuses on saving those local animals that have been passed over by, would not be accepted into, or would be killed by other rescues and shelters because of their needs and considerations.

The group says they rely on this annual event to raise funds for the animals they serve.

The "Crafty Christmas" event is just one week away, and Milwaukee Pets Alive has yet to secure a venue. They say they're looking for a location in the Third Ward, since they rely on the foot traffic from Small Business Saturday to bring in guests to their event.

MPA is looking for a place to hold the event for just six hours Saturday, Nov. 26 -- from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Volunteers will bring their own tables, set up and staff the fundraiser -- all that's needed is the donated space.

They say 100% of the proceeds made from handcrafted items sold at the event will go directly toward animals in their care.

Any Third Ward businesses interested in donating space to this event are asked to email [email protected]