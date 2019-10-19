'It needs to stop': Family calling for change after deadly weekend in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A violent weekend in Milwaukee has left two families in mourning and another woman hurt. Their loved ones say gun violence in the city is tearing their families apart.

Milwaukee Police are investigating a shooting that left a 32-year-old man dead. Police say while 32-year-old Mark Modisett was walking near 13th and Atkinson Friday night he was shot by someone driving in a car. Modisett died from his injuries at the scene. His family will remember him as a loving father who gave back to his community.

“Whatever happened to my son shouldn't have happened,” Mosidett’s father said. “This stuff has got to stop. It needs to stop.”

A shooting at Burleigh and Richards left another man dead. The Milwaukee Medical Examiner’s Officer confirms officials were called around 6 a.m. Saturday morning. John Williams heard the shots while inside his home, called 911, and looked out his front door to see the deadly shooting.

“I saw three sparks come from a gun and he went running down the street when the cops came they said the man was dead and the car door was open and you can see the man plopped over in his car,” the witness, John Williams said.

At Fond du Lac and Silver Spring, Milwaukee Police say a 31-year-old woman was shot while sitting in her car. People nearby say the woman then drove down the street to get help from an officer already there. Surveillance video from the intersection shows a police squad and ambulance already at the corner for another incident. When the woman pulls up to the squad, the officer and EMT jumped into action to save her life. Police say she was sent to the hospital for treatment of her injuries.

Milwaukee families across the city are mourning the loss of their loved ones Saturday, while they are frustrated with gun violence in the city.

“It sickens me to know that our people can do this to each other and nobody cares,” a woman at Modisett’s vigil said.





