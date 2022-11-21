'Gone but never forgotten': Remembering victims of the Waukesha Christmas parade 1 year later

WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The community of Waukesha united Monday, Nov. 21, to remember and honor the lives lost, and those who have been forever changed, exactly one year after the Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy.

Students from Catholic Memorial High School and Waukesha Catholic Elementary School stood together in solidarity for a moment of silence, to remember the souls who were taken on Nov. 21, 2021.

United in a circle, to symbolize that there is no end nor beginning, said a local priest, with faith, hope and love to conquer the dark times.

In remembrance, seven blue candles were lit during the Mass, as a symbol of Waukesha Strong -- six to honor the lives taken, and one in honor of all the lives who were changed forever, impacted either physically and/or emotionally, by the tragedy.

"Those here understand the closeness of this community and the connectedness within this community," said Donna Bembenek, president of Catholic Memorial. "What it demonstrated to the world is how special of a place Waukesha is."

A defining moment that changed so many lives forever, and because of it, will always unite families and continue to be #WaukeshaStrong.

School officials added that this Wednesday, in their annual Crusade Day of Service, students will contribute about 1,500 hours of community service, serving a Thanksgiving meal to those in need, in honor of the lives lost and those who are still broken.