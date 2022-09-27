Food truck employing workers with special needs in Milwaukee receives $5,000 grant

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A Milwaukee-based small business making an effort to provide job opportunities for area individuals with special needs has been awarded a $5,000 grant.

The Real Estate Alliance for Charity, also known as REACH, announced in a Tuesday, Sept. 27 press release that the recipient of their $5,000 High Impact Grant is making its way to Sweet Abilities, a local food truck that plans to utilize the grant to make repairs to their ice cream truck, with the aim of providing a safer and more comfortable work environment for its employees with special needs.

Sweet Abilities was founded in 2020 by Kristen Corrie, a local special education teacher. She saw the gap in employment options for individuals in the area with special needs and decided to act. Around eight employees work part-time for the business, bringing their food truck to local businesses and private events to serve Wisconsin-made treats.

Corrie said in the press release, "It means so much to me and my incredible crew that we have received this grant," Adding that keeping the vehicle safe and accommodating will continue to serve the goal of making an impact " ... on the lives of these deserving individuals."

Josh Neudorfer, REACH board member noted, "We are thrilled to be part of their success, helping them achieve their mission and change the lives of individuals with special needs along the way."

More information about Sweet Abilities can be found