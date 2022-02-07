DEA launches operation to combat drug-related violence, overdoses in 34 cities, including Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) announced a new initiative Monday, Feb. 7, aimed at combatting drug-related violent crime and overdose deaths.

Operation Overdrive will focus on 34 U.S. cities, including Milwaukee.

The DEA has worked to identify hot spots of drug-related violence and overdose deaths. Officials say in those locations, the vast majority of networks sell fentanyl or methamphetamine and are engaged in violent gun crimes.

The DEA will work in partnership with its fellow federal, state and local enforcement agencies in 34 locations across 23 states in the initial phase of Operation Overdrive.

“There is a direct connection between overdose hotspots and areas where drug-related violent crime is high, including cities such as Chicago, Indianapolis, Milwaukee and Peoria,” said Robert Bell, Special Agent in Charge of the DEA Chicago Division. “Attacking the supply chain and its associated violence is key to preventing overdose deaths throughout the Chicago Field Division alongside our local, state and federal law enforcement partners.”

The following are Operation Overdrive's Phase I locations:

Atlanta, Georgia

Baltimore, Maryland

Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Bronx, New York

Buffalo, New York

Camden, New Jersey

Chattanooga, Tennessee

Chicago, Illinois

Cincinnati, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio

Columbia, South Carolina

Dayton, Ohio

Detroit, Michigan

Flint, Michigan

Indianapolis, Indiana

Jackson, Mississippi

Kansas City, Missouri

Little Rock, Arkansas

Memphis, Tennessee

Miami, Florida

Milwaukee, Wisconsin

New Orleans, Louisiana

Newark, New Jersey

Oakland, California

Peoria, Illinois

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Pine Bluff, Arkansas

San Juan, Puerto Rico

Richmond, Virginia

San Bernardino, California

St. Louis, Missouri

Tulsa, Oklahoma

Washington, D.C.

Wilmington, Delaware