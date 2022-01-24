2 Milwaukee firefighters shoveling snow struck by vehicle
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Two Milwaukee firefighters were struck by a vehicle while shoveling snow in front of MFD Station 4 on Monday, Jan. 24.
It happened around 7 a.m.
According to the Milwaukee Fire Department, the vehicle left the roadway, traveled well onto MFD property and struck the firefighters and the fire station.
Both department members were injured and transported to Froedtert Hospital for treatment. Both firefighters were evaluated and released and expected to recover at home for a few days.
This is a developing story. Stick with CBS 58 on air and online for updates.
