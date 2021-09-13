MPD: 5 shot at candlelight vigil for 16-year-old homicide victim

Updated: 5:23 a.m. on Sept. 14, 2021

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Five people were injured at a vigil held for the 16-year-old Milwaukee boy who died near Sherman and Burleigh Monday night, Sept. 13.

The vigil took place at the same location around 7:50 p.m. Monday night, according to the Milwaukee Police Department.

Two 15-year-old Milwaukee girls, a 64-year-old Milwaukee man, a 30-year-old Milwaukee man and a 35-year-old Milwaukee man all sustained non-fatal gun shot injuries.

The victims are being treated for there injuries at local hospitals.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. Milwaukee police continue to seek additional unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.





MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Fire Department says they responded to a reported shooting near Sherman and Burleigh Monday night, Sept. 13.

Officials say they were called to the scene around 8:05 p.m., for a report of three people shot.

First responders transported one person to Froedtert and another to Children's Wisconsin.

A third shooting victim was not located.

The shooting happened near a vigil for a 16-year-old boy shot and killed at the same location earlier Monday morning.

This is a developing story. Stick with CBS 58 for updates on-air and online.

Contributions to this story also made by: Frank Healy