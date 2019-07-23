UPDATE: Suspects in Caledonia road rage attack arrested

Updated: 12:20 p.m. July 23, 2019

CALEDONIA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Caledonia Police have arrested four suspects caught attacking a man on camera.

Investigators say it happened after a driver was cut off by another car. They say the victim approached two women when he was attacked by a man from behind and then three women also joined in.

One of the women is said to have pulled out a taser.

Police say the victim was not seriously hurt.

Posted: 4:53 p.m. July 22, 2019

CALEDONIA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Caledonia Police say a fight in the middle of the street near 6 Mile Road and Dale Drive Sunday afternoon is the result of a road rage incident.

“This is the first time I’ve ever seen something like this for road rage,” Caledonia Detective Lakentric Thomas said.

Police say a man approached a car with two women in it after one of them was cut-off in a liquor store parking lot down the street.

The man told police he was talking to the women when one of their friends in a different car came up and punched him, and a fight ensued with all five of them.

At one point, one of the women used a taser on the man who was on the ground. The group of four then drove away.

Police say the man who was tased was not seriously hurt.

Many people who live nearby heard the fight.

“I remember them saying something like ‘get him on the ground’ and there was a lot of screaming,” said Caledonia resident Amy Randolph.

People at the shooting range across the street captured the fight on a cell phone.

Police posted photos from the video on their Facebook page, and thanks to dozens of tips they now believe they know who the individuals are.

Detective Thomas says having a taser is illegal in Wisconsin, and arrests will likely be made. No one has been arrested so far.

Detective Thomas encourages anyone involved in a road rage incident to stay in their cars and call police if you believe a law was broken.

