Racine awarded additional $3.8M for 4 all-electric battery powered buses
Posted: Aug 17, 2022 5:05 PM CDT
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The city of Racine has been awarded more than $3 million from the U.S. Department of Transportation's Federal Transit Administration.
The money will be used to buy four additional all-electric buses.
They'll replace four 2011 diesel buses, which have driven over 450,000 miles.
The FTA provides funding through a Low or No Emission Vehicle Program.
This will bring the total of all-electric battery powered buses in RYDE Racine's transit fleet to 13, resulting in nearly 40% of the system's fixed-route fleet being zero-emission.
Out of 150 awardees nationwide, Racine is the only recipient in Wisconsin.