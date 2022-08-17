Racine awarded additional $3.8M for 4 all-electric battery powered buses

RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The city of Racine has been awarded more than $3 million from the U.S. Department of Transportation's Federal Transit Administration.

The money will be used to buy four additional all-electric buses.

They'll replace four 2011 diesel buses, which have driven over 450,000 miles.

The FTA provides funding through a Low or No Emission Vehicle Program.

This will bring the total of all-electric battery powered buses in RYDE Racine's transit fleet to 13, resulting in nearly 40% of the system's fixed-route fleet being zero-emission.

Out of 150 awardees nationwide, Racine is the only recipient in Wisconsin.