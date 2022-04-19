Police: 12-year-old Milwaukee boy crashes stolen vehicle, tries to flee scene on MCTS bus

By: CBS 58 Newsroom
Posted: Apr 19, 2022 2:13 PM CDT

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A 12-year-old Milwaukee boy was taken into custody after police say he crashed a stolen vehicle and then tried to flee the scene on a county bus. 

According to Milwaukee police, the 12-year-old was involved in a hit-and-run crash around 1 p.m. near 26th and Lisbon. 

Police say the boy fled the scene on foot and boarded a Milwaukee County Transit System bus. 

Officers boarded the bus and took the 12-year-old into custody. 

The occupants of the vehicle struck, an 18-year-old and 12-year-old, were not injured. 

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office for review. 


Share this article:
 
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Close
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?