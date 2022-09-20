Packers' Aaron Jones partners with Cousins Subs to donate shoes to children in need

GREEN BAY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones is helping kids in need.

He's partnering with Cousins Subs in the "Yards for Shoes" campaign.

For every rushing yard he gains this season, a pair of shoes will be donated to a kid at Boys & Girls Clubs throughout Wisconsin.

This marks the third year for Jones' Yard for Shoes campaign.

“This campaign brings a smile to my face every year,” said Jones. “It gives even more purpose to what I do on the field because I can help more children in the community.”

Jones has earned 181 rushing yards in the first two games this season, which already makes for a lot of shoes.

For more information, click here.