Officials: Man tried to lure young teen walking home in Village of Richfield

Updated: 9:39 a.m. on May 11, 2020

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Washington County officials said the owner of the van in question was located, and it's believed they are not involved in the investigation.

The search to find the man who attempted to lure the 14-year-old girl is still ongoing.

------

Published: 6:56 p.m. on May 9, 2020

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Authorities are investigating a possible attempted child enticement incident that happened in the Village of Richfield on Friday afternoon, May 8.

According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, a 14-year-old girl walking home alone on Whispering Ridge Drive, when she was approached from behind by a man who said, "come with me."

The girl refused and officials said the suspect repeated "come with me" in a louder voice. The victim then screamed and ran to the closest home for help. The sheriff's office said the suspect chased the girl for a short time before turning around.

The victim told officials she saw the suspect jogging down Whispering Ride Drive, toward Scenic Drive. She also observed a full-size brown van parked on Scenic Drive prior to the incident.

Authorities describe the suspect as a white male, pale skin, average height, slightly overweight, wearing long tan shorts, and brown Crocs. He also had what the victim described as a raspy voice.

A van that possibly matched the description was seen in the area a couple of days prior. Officials are asking for people in the area to check their surveillance systems around the time of the incident and contact us with any possible leads.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 262-335-4378.