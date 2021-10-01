Milwaukee police release 'community briefing' videos regarding 2 fatal officer-involved shootings

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Police Department released two videos Friday, Oct. 1, containing information regarding the fatal officer-involved shootings that occurred on Aug. 16 near 27th and Wright and Aug. 26 near 41st and Hadley.

MPD says the community briefing video series was created to promote transparency and accountability with the public.

Critical incidents involving death or great bodily harm of a person while in police custody are investigated by an outside and independent law enforcement agency. These incidents are being investigated by the Milwaukee Area Investigative Team.

The Wauwatosa Police Department led the Aug. 16 investigation and the Waukesha Police Department led the Aug. 26 investigation.

The community briefing videos can be viewed below.

WARNING: Viewer discretion is advised.

Aug. 16, 2021





Aug. 26, 2021

