Milwaukee police: 4-year-old picks up father's gun, shoots him and herself

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Police are investigating after a 4-year-old girl picked up her father's gun and shot him and herself on Sunday, Oct. 20, near South 60th Street and Warnimont Avenue.

According to police, it happened around 10:14 a.m. Both sustained non-life threatening injuries and were treated at local hospitals.

Milwaukee police say the 33-year-old father of the girl lied to police about the circumstances surrounding the shooting and was taken into custody.

Residents in the area say it was heartbreaking to hear the news.

"I think it's sad because first of all, if you're going to have a gun, OK sure, fine whatever. But you should have the proper storage container for it, like a lock box or some sort of something for it for the safety of yourself and your children," said Christina Williams, local resident.

"It's really disheartening. It's really sad considering that we do have students that come in and out. It is a fairly safe and quiet neighborhood, so to hear that our children are being affected by the gun violence in our city. So as a school counselor, as a parent, it truly just tugs at my heart," said Deborah Rodriguez, local resident.

Criminal charges are being presented to the District Attorney's Office in the coming days.

Contributions to this story also made by: Pari Cruz

