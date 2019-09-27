MADACC helps pigeon found with arrow in its chest

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A banded pigeon is expected to be okay after it was found with an arrow in its chest.

The Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission (MADACC) says where the blow arrow hit the pigeon was the best place for it to enter.

A veterinarian was able to remove the arrow and with some wound cleaning and antibiotics, the pigeon should be good as new.

MADACC says because the bird was banded, they will be able to return it to its owner.





