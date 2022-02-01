Early voting for the spring primary election begins across Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The spring primary election will take place on Tuesday, Feb. 15, just two weeks away. Early voting begins across the state today, Feb. 1, 2022.

In Milwaukee, there are three locations now open for people to vote ahead of time- the Zeidler Building, Midtown Center and Zablocki Library. Next week six more locations will open. People will be able to vote ahead of time until February 12, 2022, but you must be registered by Feb. 11.

You'll need a photo ID, and if you need to change your address you'll also need a piece of mail.

On the ballot in Milwaukee are two county supervisor elections, and the special election for a new mayor in the city of Milwaukee. High voter turnout is expected because it's the first time in 15 years that an incumbent isn't on the ballot. Seven candidates are vying for the position.

Some voters lined up ahead of 9 a.m. at the Zeidler building, waiting to cast their ballot.

"I believe in early, taking care of business, done," said Gregory Diggs, second in line Tuesday morning.

Voters we talked to said this election is an important one that can start to fix the growing violence in the city.

"Our town is unsafe. We need help. We need somebody with international perspective," said Keith Bailey. "A leader that has seen other cities and that can bring that same leadership to our town. We deserve better."

The executive director of Milwaukee's Election Commission, Claire Woodall-Vogg, said they estimate about 25 to 30 percent of Milwaukee will come out to vote, that's around 173,000 people.

"We're already seeing a lot of interest in this race. Our phones have definitely had an uptick in the last couple of days, once absentee ballots were mailed out." said Woodall-Vogg. "I do think we'll see in increase in voter turnout compared to a regular February primary"

She said while early voting doesn't mean you'll beat the lines, it does make it easier to plan a day to vote.

"Sometimes our early voting lines are longer than our polling places, but it's a matter of convenience. So if you are concerned maybe the weather, if you don't what it's going to be on Tuesday the 15th, if there's a nice day like we're expecting tomorrow why not go and get it out of the way," said Woodall-Vogg.

Early voting in Wisconsin is still considered an absentee ballot, so votes wont be counted until election day.








