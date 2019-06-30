Tip Line: 414-777-5808 | newsdesk@cbs58.com
9-year-old boy seriously injured after ATV accident in Dodge County

By: Stephanie Staudinger
Posted: Jun 30, 2019 8:23 AM CDT

DODGE COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Two people were injured following an ATV accident in Dodge County.

It happened on County M/Rhine Road in the Town of Emmet around 9:20 p.m. on Saturday.

A 48-year-old Watertown man was operating the ATV with a 9-year-old passenger from Rio. 

According to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office, the man lost control of the ATV in the intersection, causing it to roll, and eject both the operator and passenger.

The operator was taken to a local hospital for serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The 9-year-old passenger was flown to Children's Hospital in Madison for treatment of serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

The Sheriff's Office believes that alcohol may have been a factor in the crash. 

Stay with CBS 58 News for more information on this developing story. 

