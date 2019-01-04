Shorewood man escapes attempted armed robbery in driveway

SHOREWOOD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A Shorewood man is starting the new year a little more grateful after escaping and attempted armed robbery in his driveway.

On the morning of December 31, the man was moving cars in his driveway when a vehicle blocked him in.

The suspect got out and approached the man on the passenger side, opening the door and pointing a gun inside.

The man, who wished to have his identity concealed for safety, says the suspect demanded “his stuff”, and used expletives in making the demand.

"I said 'What the f*** are you doing?' I was really kind of stunned,” the victim said.

After a brief pause, he said he opened the door on his side and ran to the house. When he looked back, the man had gotten in his own vehicle to drive away.

"Instinctively, I knew I had to get out of there and apparently this individual knew they had to get out of there,” the victim said. "I'm very happy the year ended on a relatively positive note."

Shorewood police are still searching for the suspect.

Share this article:



email