Milwaukee County Zoo releases video of animal "bloopers"

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee County Zoo has released a video of "bloopers" from filming they have done.

They call them bloopers, but we call them another excuse to see cute animals. And can anything really be called a blooper if it includes animals just doing their thing.

The video compilation includes everything from penguins to gorillas to tigers to porcupines, armadillos and more! And otters!

BLOOPERS! Sometimes our filming doesn't always go as planned ? #MKEZoopic.twitter.com/sy9MXb6SfJ — Milwaukee County Zoo (@MilwaukeeCoZoo) December 13, 2018

