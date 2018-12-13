Tip Line: 414-777-5808 | newsdesk@cbs58.com
Milwaukee County Zoo releases video of animal "bloopers"

By: Justin Thompson-Gee Facebook | Twitter
Posted: Dec 13, 2018 11:16 AM CDT

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee County Zoo has released a video of "bloopers" from filming they have done.

They call them bloopers, but we call them another excuse to see cute animals. And can anything really be called a blooper if it includes animals just doing their thing.

The video compilation includes everything from penguins to gorillas to tigers to porcupines, armadillos and more! And otters!

