Bed bug complaints at senior apartments under investigation

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A woman who lives in a senior apartment tower run by the City of Milwaukee says the building has a serious problem.

"The area's nice. The building is nice. They keep it up except for the bed bugs," said one female resident.

She lives at Arlington Court near Brady Street on the east side. She says other residents have been moving out because of the bed bug problem.

We asked the woman, who did not want to be identified, if her apartment has bed bugs.

"Yeah, I mean...and they say that bed bugs don't affect you, I believe they do, I believe that anything that's biting you and sucking your blood affects you. I can't see how it wouldn't."

The woman says she has seen an exterminator at the building but the problem has not gone away. We reached out to the Milwaukee Housing Authority and received the following statement,

"Bed bug control is an ongoing process and we have strategies in place to address any issues at our developments. We take all claims seriously and respond to resident service orders in a timely fashion."

