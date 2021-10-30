Small plane crashes in Waukesha County, the second in 2 weeks
WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A small plane crashed near a golf course in Waukesha County Saturday, Oct. 30.
The plane crash is the second in two weeks in the county.
Reports of this crash came in just after 5 p.m. Saturday.
At the scene, the plane hit a powerline, cutting power to almost 100 homes in the area.
We Energies had a crew working to repair the downed lines.
Neighbors said the plane commonly lands nearby.
The sheriff's office said the 61-year pilot was taken by flight for life to a local hospital. we don’t know his condition at the moment.
This comes after another small plane crashed in Waukesha on Oct. 12, killing a husband and wife on board.
That crash happened near HW 164 and Red Wing Driver.
That crash is still under investigation.