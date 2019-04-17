"Kids don't deserve this:" Mom reacts after 11-year-old daughter is hit by bullet while in Milwaukee home

Updated: 11:16 a.m. on April 17, 2019

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- An 11-year-old Milwaukee girl is recovering after being hit by a bullet Tuesday night while in her home.

It happened near 44th and Locust around 11:30 p.m. Six bullet holes can be seen in the side of the home. One of the bullets went through a window, hitting 11-year-old Shamariona McCloud.

"She's been crying," McCloud's mother Cierra said. "She won't take off her cat ears because she says cats have nine lives. She said mama, why can't I stay alive."

Shamariona is now in a hospital with a bullet lodged her in back. Her mom said she is expected to recover.

"They [doctors] say she's fine," Cierra said.

Cierra said Shamariona was spending her Easter break at her grandmother's house when the bullet went through the window, hit her in the shoulder and got lodged in her back. Cierra said she hates that her innocent child had to endure such an ordeal.

"My baby is not a bad person," she said. "She gets all A's in school... it's just a shame that innocent kids can't even sit in their own house and just play."

Now, she has a message to the public.

"Can they please just stop, please?" she said. That's all I'm asking cause kids don't deserve it."

Cierra said she doesn't know when her daughter will be released from the hospital. Right now, doctors are treating a broken arm.

Police are still searching for the suspect or suspects in the shooting.

