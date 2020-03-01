Tip Line: 414-777-5808 | newsdesk@cbs58.com
Police: Fight between 35 juveniles erupts at Mayfair Mall; 3 arrested

By: CBS 58 Newsroom
Posted: Mar 1, 2020 9:46 AM CST

WAUWATOSA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Police say a fight involving 35 juveniles erupted in the Mayfair Mall food court Saturday evening, Feb. 29. 

Wauwatosa police responded around 7:49 p.m. 

Three juveniles were arrested for disorderly conduct. Officials say they were detained, processed and released into the custody of their parents. 

One person involved suffered shortness of breath. No other injuries were reported. 

Police do not know the reason for the fight. 

2 Comments

Maxwell2 5 hours ago
I thought juveniles had to be with an adult while at Mayfair Mall at that time of night?
