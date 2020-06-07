Police: 64-year-old woman arrested for spitting on teen during Shorewood rally
SHOREWOOD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A 64-year-old Shorewood woman is facing charges tonight accused of spitting on a young protester during a rally Saturday.
The woman is white. The teen is black.
Cell-phone video shared with CBS 58 shows a powerful confrontation on North Oakland Avenue in Shorewood.
Protesters asked and demanded a woman move her car after she parked it in their path Saturday.
Moments later, the woman is seen spitting on 17-year-old Eric Patrick Lucas, III.
"When that happened, it was just a quick rush of anger, pain, confusion. I didn’t know how to feel," Lucas said.
Lucas, who led a separate youth rally on Sunday, said he was traumatized.
Witnesses say several people asked her to move even before the crowd surrounded her.
“And she’s like I’m not moving nothing, I’m not moving nothing," Shorewood protester Rebecca Nunez recounted.
“We were yelling black lives matter, I’m black and I’m proud and she got mad," Shorewood protester, and Lucas friend, Ilijah Taylor-Jordan said.
Shorewood police said it happened on a sidewalk near Oakland and Capitol around 4:30 p.m.
Officers arrested and released Stephanie Rapkin, 64, around 10:12 p.m. Saturday, and referring criminal charges to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.
Rapkin is a Mequon-based tax and estate attorney.
“There is no excuse that can be given for a white woman losing her cool and all of a sudden spitting in a young man’s face," State Rep David Bowen said.
Shorewood is in State Representative David Bowen’s legislative district.
“Our young people got a crash course in the opposition that they’re going to face," Bowen added.
Lucas said the crowd did finish their march, but true colors where shown in that moment.
“And on top of that it was at something that was supposed to be peaceful and the meaning behind it was that my life mattered, and that showed me that my life doesn’t matter," Lucas said.
In separate statements, the Village Trustee denounced the “racist act” and the Village Board said “hate has no home in Shorewood.”
Meanwhile, Rapkin told CBS 58 she does want to share her story.
https://www.wicourts.gov/services/public/lawyerreg/file.htm
When filing this grievance and describing what the attorney did or did not do, here is some helpful info:
SCR 20:8.4 Misconduct. It is professional misconduct for a lawyer to:
(a) violate or attempt to violate the Rules of Professional Conduct, knowingly assist or induce another to do so, or do so through the acts of another;
(b) commit a criminal act that reflects adversely on the lawyer's honesty, trustworthiness or fitness as a lawyer in other respects;
(c) engage in conduct involving dishonesty, fraud, deceit or misrepresentation;
(d) state or imply an ability to influence improperly a government agency or official or to achieve results by means that violate the Rules of Professional Conduct or other law;
(e) knowingly assist a judge or judicial officer in conduct that is a violation of applicable rules of judicial conduct or other law; or
(f) violate a statute, supreme court rule, supreme court order or supreme court decision regulating the conduct of lawyers;
(g) violate the attorney's oath;
(h) fail to cooperate in the investigation of a grievance filed with the office of lawyer regulation as required by SCR 21.15 (4), SCR 22.001 (9) (b), SCR 22.03 (2), SCR 22.03 (6), or SCR 22.04 (1); or
(i) harass a person on the basis of sex, race, age, creed, religion, color, national origin, disability, sexual preference or marital status in connection with the lawyer's professional activities. Legitimate advocacy respecting the foregoing factors does not violate par. (i).
Here's the oath:
SCR 40.15 Attorney's oath. The oath or affirmation to be taken to qualify for admission to the practice of law shall be in substantially the following form:
I will support the constitution of the United States and the constitution of the state of Wisconsin;
I will maintain the respect due to courts of justice and judicial officers;
I will not counsel or maintain any suit or proceeding which shall appear to me to be unjust, or any defense, except such as I believe to be honestly debatable under the law of the land;
I will employ, for the purpose of maintaining the causes confided to me, such means only as are consistent with truth and honor, and will never seek to mislead the judge or jury by any artifice or false statement of fact or law;
I will maintain the confidence and preserve inviolate the secrets of my client and will accept no compensation in connection with my client's business except from my client or with my client's knowledge and approval;
I will abstain from all offensive personality and advance no fact prejudicial to the honor or reputation of a party or witness, unless required by the justice of the cause with which I am charged;
I will never reject, from any consideration personal to myself, the cause of the defenseless or oppressed, or delay any person's cause for lucre or malice.
So help me God.
Case Notes: The “offensive personality" component of the attorney's oath may be violated by conduct that occurs out of court as well as by in-court conduct. The conduct at issue here consisted entirely of letters written by the attorney to a local newspaper that were found to be acidic, argumentative, arrogant, and condescending but did not bring disrepute on the attorney, the legal profession or the courts. No violation was found where the attorney's primary intent in writing the letters was to protect the personal and business reputation of his client. Lawyer Regulation System v. Williams, 2005 WI 15, 278 Wis. 2d 237, 692 N.W.2d 633, 02-3327.
President Turnip has nothing left now but White Supremacists.
Time for you to go.