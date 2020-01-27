Tip Line: 414-777-5808 | newsdesk@cbs58.com
News Links

Oscar Mayer Wienermobile pulled over in Waukesha County

By: Stephanie Staudinger
Posted: Jan 27, 2020 10:59 AM CST

WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Following the rules of the road is important -- even if you're the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile.

The Waukesha County Sheriff's Department pulled over the Wienermobile for not following the Move Over Law. The driver of the Weinermobile was given a verbal warning.

The Waukesha County Sheriff's Department would like to remind motorists that when a vehicle is on the side of the road with its emergency lights flashing, the motorist is required to move out of the lane closest to the vehicle if possible. If a safe lane change is not possible, or the motorist is traveling on a two-lane roadway, they are required to slow their vehicle, maintain a safe speed for traffic conditions, and drive at a reduced speed until completely past the vehicle.


Share this article:
Save with
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Close

3 Comments

Post a comment
Newest | Oldest | Top Comments
Greg 4 hours ago
"All Press is Good Press."
Like Reply

Reply to username
Or drag a file here to upload
DirkRahm 4 hours ago
BS on the verbal warning.
Anyone reading this will now believe they won't get a ticket. Why move over when all they'll get is a verbal? The officer should have lit them up.
Like Reply
Max DirkRahm 2 hours ago
So you could say they should have "grilled" him?
Like Reply

Reply to username
Or drag a file here to upload
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?

Read More

West Allis PD: $10K reward offered for information in fatal stabbing of Ryan Sorenson
Germantown Police Department announces passing of retired K9 Rambo
Lay's is looking for Wisconsinites to be featured on millions of potato chip bags