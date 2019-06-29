Services for fallen Milwaukee Police Officer Kou Her being held Saturday, Sunday









MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Police Department is getting ready to say goodbye to its fourth police officer killed in a little more than a year.

Visitation services for Officer Kou Her will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday at Good Hope Center in Milwaukee.

Officer Her dreamed of being a policeman. He was a two-year veteran of MPD, was only 27-years-old. May He Rest In Peace. @CBS58pic.twitter.com/eesGslpdT5 — Shirley Descorbeth (@ShirleyReports) June 29, 2019

His funeral will be on Monday morning.

Officer Her was killed by a hit and run driver at 60th and Capitol on June 18.

Very somber morning as @MilwaukeePolice says goodbye to another fallen officer, Kou Her who was killed by a hit and run driver. Visitation services being held this today and tomorrow at Good Hope Center. @CBS58pic.twitter.com/24MDPvJTXM — Shirley Descorbeth (@ShirleyReports) June 29, 2019

The District 4 officer was driving home after his shift.

