Services for fallen Milwaukee Police Officer Kou Her being held Saturday, Sunday

By: CBS 58 Newsroom
Posted: Jun 29, 2019 8:52 AM CDT | Updated: Jun 29, 2019 9:13 AM CDT



MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Police Department is getting ready to say goodbye to its fourth police officer killed in a little more than a year.

Visitation services for Officer Kou Her will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday at Good Hope Center in Milwaukee.

His funeral will be on Monday morning. 

Officer Her was killed by a hit and run driver at 60th and Capitol on June 18.

The District 4 officer was driving home after his shift. 

