'I lost my sister to a cigarette:' Young mother killed in crossfire while driving in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A woman is dead after being shot while driving with kids in her car on Milwaukee's north side.

Police say Jasmine Banks, 23, was caught in the middle of a gunfight as people were shooting across the street at each other.

Her family says she was an innocent person who fell victim to the city's gun violence. "It's sad, it's sad, ya'll wouldn't understand the depths of it," said Wonona Thomas, Banks sister.

Banks was driving near 5th and Center on Thursday evening. A witness who works at a nearby bar said he heard a lot of gunshots, before hearing someone say, 'They shot her!'"

The vehicle Banks was in came to a stop across the street.

Surveillance video caught one of the people involved hop into a dark-colored car, then drive off.

The witness, Sidney Cooper, said the shooting stemmed from an argument between people that had nothing to do with the victim. He didn't see the victim, but his friends did.

"People were fighting in the street over a cigarette," Thomas said. "I lost my sister to a cigarette! How stupid does that sound?" she cried.

Also in the car was Banks' twin sister and two small children, including her 5-month-old son, Jayden. Authorities say they weren't hurt.

Police continue to investigate and are searching for the suspects.

The family plans to hold a vigil for Banks at 5th and Center on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

The family plans to hold a vigil for Banks at 5th and Center on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

They also created a GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses and to help take care of her baby.













