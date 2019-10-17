Kenosha police: Robber leaves cellphone, photo of driver's license near crime scene

Please note: Over-the-air viewers in Milwaukee need to re-scan televisions on Friday, October 18 to continue to receive CBS58, WMLW, MeTV, Telemundo Wisconsin, Heroes & Icons, Bounce, Decades, Start TV, Movies! and most other local channels. Those viewers unable to currently receive these stations over-the-air should see improved reception on October 18. Cable and satellite viewers are not impacted.

Oct 17, 2019

KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Kenosha police say a man who robbed a pizzeria made a few mistakes while trying to get away with the crime. 

According to a criminal complaint, on Oct. 12, workers at a Domino's on 18th St. called police to report a robbery.

Police say 29-year-old Ricky Neubecker Junior committed the robbery with distinctive neck tattoos on display.

He also dropped cash and an unlocked cellphone in a nearby field. On the phone was a photo of his driver's license, and messages about his alleged robbery.

Officers arrested Neubecker at a motel he was staying at, according to court documents. After executing a search warrant, police say they collected $828 from the bed.

Neubecker is charged with armed robbery and possession of a firearm by a felon.

