Greenfield camera shop teaches how to achieve the perfect pet picture

By: Michael Schlesinger Facebook | Twitter
Posted: Jan 14, 2020 12:44 PM CST

GREENFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- You probably have endless pictures of your dog or cat on your phone or computer, but are you really satisfied with them? A class designated to getting the best pet picture possible is being held on Wednesday, Jan. 15 at Art’s Cameras Plus in Greenfield.

Store manager and instructor Dan Flynn says any animal, no matter their disposition, can easily be the perfect subject for the perfect photograph. In the end, it’s really reliant on you.

"Have a clear subject and eliminate the distractions. The picture of your pet is your dog. Not the coffee table leg, refrigerator, cupboard, or other things in the picture," said Dan Flynn, store manager. 

Flynn says most modern cameras do most of the work for you.

The pet photograph class is on Wednesday, between 6 and 7:30 p.m. at Art’s Cameras Plus. The cost is $49. You must preregister; to do so, CLICK HERE.

