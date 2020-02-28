Fundraisers at Milwaukee-area businesses show support for Molson Coors employees, families

Updated: 11:28 a.m. on Feb. 28, 2020

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- There are several fundraising efforts underway to help the families of the five victims killed at Molson Coors, including Saz's State House restaurant.

For the next week, every time you buy a Molson Coors beer or "Festival Platter," 100-percent of the profits will go to help the families of the victims.

General Manager Amy Haselow said since the restaurant is close to Molson Coors, they have a lot of customers who are employees there.

Right after the shooting, many workers came to the restaurant because they weren't able to go back and get their car keys to drive home.

Haselow said they took the shooting particularly hard.

“It definitely hit close to home,” Haselow said. “It was in our neighborhood and Milwaukee is a tight-knit community so we definitely felt it where it hurt the most.”

The fundraiser runs through Thursday, Mar. 6. They are also accepting monetary donations to give to the victims' families as well.

------

Published: 11:16 a.m. on Feb. 27, 2020

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The community is coming together to show their support of the victims in the mass shooting at Molson Coors on Wednesday, Feb. 27.

Fundraisers to help the families of the victims popped up all over the city, including one at McBob's Pub & Grill on North Avenue. For every Miller Coors product sold, $1 will go towards helping the families of the victims lost in Wednesday's tragic shooting.

"We are a family, okay. We maybe have our differences, but when something like this happens, some devastating event, we all pull together," said McBob's owner Steve Schmich.

McBob's Pub & Grill -- located at 4919 W North Ave., Milwaukee, 53208





We are at McBob’s Pub & Grill on North where they’ve found a way to help #MolsonCoors employees during this difficult time. I’ll have more details for you guys coming up on ⁦@CBS58⁩ at 4/5pm. #MilwaukeeStrongpic.twitter.com/n9usMkWGjG — Pari Cruz (@paricruz) February 27, 2020

A 6-year-old will be writing a card for every Molson Coors employee, and Sip & Purr Cat Cafe is offering free therapy in the form of cat snuggles.

"I'm hoping when they read these cards, they'll feel happy and a little bit better and safer," said Allison Krueger.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Sip & Purr Cat Café -- located at 2021 E. Ivanhoe Pl, Milwaukee, 53202

Those offering their help said even though times are tough, we'll get through this together.

"We're hoping that folks who have been affected by this tragedy can just come in and relax and just have a real nice, peaceful time," said Katy McHugh of Sip & Purr Cat Cafe.

Saz's State House is donating 100% of all proceeds from MillerCoors product sales to the families of the employees who lost their lives.Hamburger Mary's will be hosting a Bingo fundraiser for the victims' families, donating 100-percent of proceeds directly to the cause.The event will be held Tuesday and Wednesday, March 3-4, beginning at 7:30 p.m. Reservations can be made at hamburgermarys.com/mke

Wisconsin Harley-Davidson is also collecting donations for the families of the victims. CLICK HERE for more information on how you can help.

Contributions to this story also made by: Pari Cruz

Share this article:



email