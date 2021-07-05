$10K reward offered for information in homicide of well-known Milwaukee barber

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A reward is now being offered for information leading to an arrest in the murder of a popular Milwaukee barber.

Jay Timms owned Fade Lounge near Holton and Center.

He was shot and killed last Thursday during a fight outside his shop.

Monday evening, July 5, Jay's family members and his pregnant fiancée announced a reward of $10,000 will go to the tipster that provides information leading to a conviction.

"If we feel like he's not resting because his killers are out there, we can't be at peace with ourselves, so if anybody know anything I advise them to speak up and say something," said Lakia Jackson, Timms' fiancée.

Timms worked at another popular barbershop, Gee's Clippers, for about six years before starting his own shop about five years ago.