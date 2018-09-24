Tip Line: 414-777-5808 | newsdesk@cbs58.com
News Links

Breaking News

Weather Alert - Severe Thunderstorm Watch

Woman charged after allegedly stealing more than $60,000 from New Berlin eye care company

By: Stephanie Staudinger
Posted: Sep 24, 2018 9:13 PM CDT

NEW BERLIN, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A Milwaukee woman has been charged after police say she stole more than $60,000 from an eye care company.

Melissa Wierchowski is a former payroll manager at a Wisconsin Vision in New Berlin.

According to the criminal complaint, she would issue paychecks to employees who were on leave.

Police say she would then pocket that money.

More than 40 employees were affected.


Share this article:

Read More

La Crosse Sheriff's Office searching for missing man considered person of interest in home invasion
4 charged after fatally beating Green Bay man, 18, during "revenge plot" before dumping body in Milwaukee River
Prevention efforts underway following fatal house fire
Milwaukee Bucks to hold Green & Cream Scrimmage at Fiserv Forum Saturday
Sign up for our newsletter!