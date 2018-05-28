Tip Line: 414-777-5808 | newsdesk@cbs58.com
News Links

Wisconsin Marine laid to rest 75 years later

By: Stephanie Staudinger
Posted: May 28, 2018 5:58 AM CDT

NEENAH, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Oakhill Cemetery in Neenah welcomed home Marine Sergeant Elden Grimm with a multi-gun salute.

The Menasha native received full military honors as his body was finally laid to rest, 75 years after dying in battle during World War II.

Grimm's closest living relative, his niece Margaret Kersten, was presented with the flag.

The Kersten family didn't know the Grimms. Elden's mother died when they were young but the family says their bond and dedication to service still makes them emotional.

"When you think about it, he was 24-years-old. It's hard to think about, 24-years-old and he gave mom a hug and walked out the door. And for 75 years, he didn't come back. We got to get him home," said Gerard Kersten, Sgt. Grimm's nephew-in-law.

Sergeant Grimm's remains were only positively identified last year using the DNA of his niece. 

Share this article:

Read More

Wisconsin among states with the most public safety agencies with drones, study says
Trump honors "America's greatest heroes" in Memorial Day ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery
Kenosha Police: Woman's body pulled from Pike Creek area
Franklin Fire Department battles early morning fire at a finishing plant
Sign up for our newsletter!