Sun Prairie mom, once homeless, gets keys to new home on Christmas Eve

Photo Credit: WISC-TV

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WISC) -- For Kim Morment, Christmas came a day early.

The Sun Prairie mom received the keys to a new home Sunday, after 48 hours of volunteer work made it ready for her family, once homeless, to live in.

"It's really, truly, the best feeling ever," she said.

Morment works two jobs, one at UW Hospital, and another at Kwik Trip, to support her four kids, three of them adopted. Community donations through the Boys & Girls Club of Dane County helped furnish the home.

"We spent the last 48 hours painting, bringing in new furniture," Boys & Girls Club of Dane County CEO Michael Johnson said. "We had people who were here last night 'til almost 3 o'clock in the morning."

Johnson said Morment's hard work and perserverance makes her the perfect example of someone who needed a "hand up."

"Here's a mother who is trying to provide for her kids and what better way to pay it forward than to somebody like that?" Johnson said. "She works every morning, starts at 5:30 a.m., gets off at 10 p.m. and I couldn't think of a deserving person for something like that."

Morment shared advice for those in similar situations.

"Turn a negative into a positive at all times. That's what I did with my family," Morment said. "That's what kept us striving. That's what kept us pushing. That's what kept us going."

Morment said while the Christmas decorations and holiday treats help make her house feel like a home, there's one thing above all else that she's grateful for this Christmas: having a roof over her family's head.

"I'm just happy that we're somewhere for Christmas," she said.

Johnson said there's one last thing the community can do to help Morment. He said her car broke down Sunday, and she needs help getting a new transmission. He said people can donate to the Boys & Girls Club if they'd like to help.