Packers sign Wisconsin's own Vince Biegel

The Green Bay Packers have signed linebacker Vince Biegel. The signing was announced Wednesday by Ted Thompson, Executive Vice President, General Manager and Director of Football Operations.

Biegel is a born and raised Wisconsin boy from Wisconsin Rapids who attended Wisconsin. He was the Packers first choice in the fourth round.

Biegel is the Packers 8th draft pick to sign. Only two draft picks remain unsigned: DT Montravius Adams and RB Jamaal Williams.

According to ESPN's Rob Demovsky, Biegel's contract is four years long and worth just over $3 million including a $693,748 signing bonus.