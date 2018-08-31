Milwaukee couple shot with paintballs while walking dog

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Paintballers shot at a Milwaukee couple while they were walking their dogs Thursday night near Pryor and Wentworth.

John Nehring was hit in the forehead, just inches from his eye. The paintball left a lump, and a raspberry-like welt.

John and his wife Anne Finch-Nehring were out with their two French bulldogs when Anne says they heard a “pop-pop-pop” from three cars speeding down the street.

“[They] sounded just like gunshots to us,” Finch-Nehring said.

While the dogs escaped unharmed, Finch-Nehring took a paintball in the back.

“I don’t know if it was just their version of fun,” she said. “It was certainly not fun for us and very scary.”

John Nehring said he’s considering carrying a firearm now after dark.

City leaders are taking note of what happened.

“When citizens have to be fearful of this type of childish criminal behavior, we’re not going to rest until we see justice is done,” said Milwaukee Alderman Tony Zielinski.

Some neighbors are concerned this incident is a continuation of the “paintball wars” CBS 58 reported on in May