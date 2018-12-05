Man, teen charged in beating of 67-year-old MCTS bus driver

Terrell Poe

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) – Two Milwaukee men are facing charges in connection to the beating of a Milwaukee County Transit System bus driver.

According to a criminal complaint, 23-year-old Terrell Poe, 17-year-old Jaquon Lampkin and other person got onto a MCTS bus on November 19.

Court documents state the three did not pay the bus fare. The 67-year-old driver said the men started yelling at him when he asked to pay the fare.

Then, Poe allegedly picked up a broom and tried to attack the driver. The victim was hit in the right eye. The criminal complaint states Lampkin pulled out a pistol but then all three subjects got off the bus.

The incident was caught on surveillance video.

Poe faces one count of aggravated battery and could face up to a $10,000 or six years in prison.

Lampkin faces charges of carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18 and disorderly conduct, use of a dangerous weapon. For the charges, he faces up to $21,000 in fines or more than a year in prison.

Police say Poe faces an additional charge of aggravated battery after hitting a passenger in the back of the head with a belt on a MCTS bus on November 12.

