Man drowns at Xperience Fitness in Greenfield

GREENFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) – Police say a 31-year-old Franklin man drowned at Xperience Fitness in Greenfield Monday evening.

According to police, they were called to the fitness center near 27th and College around 10:27 p.m. for a report of an unconscious man at the bottom of the pool.

When officers arrived on the scene, the man had been removed from the pool and lifesaving efforts were attempted but unsuccessful.

Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the drowning.