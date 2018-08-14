Tip Line: 414-777-5808 | newsdesk@cbs58.com
Man drowns at Xperience Fitness in Greenfield

By: CBS 58 Newsroom
Posted: Aug 14, 2018 5:21 AM CDT

GREENFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) – Police say a 31-year-old Franklin man drowned at Xperience Fitness in Greenfield Monday evening.

According to police, they were called to the fitness center near 27th and College around 10:27 p.m. for a report of an unconscious man at the bottom of the pool.

When officers arrived on the scene, the man had been removed from the pool and lifesaving efforts were attempted but unsuccessful.

Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the drowning.

