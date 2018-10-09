Tip Line: 414-777-5808 | newsdesk@cbs58.com
Kohl’s awards $1 million to fund school field trips across Southeastern Wisconsin

By: CBS 58 Newsroom
Oct 9, 2018

(CBS 58) – Kohl’s is awarding $1 million to schools in Southeastern Wisconsin to fund field trips.

According to the company, more than 500 schools will take more than 1,300 field trips this year courtesy of Kohl’s Field Trip Grant Program.

The program allows school groups to visit Kohl’s partner organizations including the Milwaukee County Zoo, Milwaukee Art Museum, Milwaukee Public Museum and Discovery World.

The grants cover field trip costs like admission fees and transportation. Each school was able to apply for $1,000 on a first-come, first-served basis through the program.

Schools in Dodge, Jefferson, Kenosha, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Sheboygan, Walworth, Washington and Waukesha counties were awarded the grants.

