Grafton man charged with stealing thousands from dog park

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

GRAFTON (CBS 58) - Stealing from a dog park, those are the charges against an Ozaukee County man.

60-year-old Donald Colber is accused of embezzling $17.819.18 from the Muttland Meadows Dog Park in Grafton.

The park runs completely on donations and volunteers.

Dog owners are the park were surprised by the news.

“It’s unfortunate, because the park is so great to so many people,” said Royce Spielbauer, who brings his dog Jordy to the park almost every day.

“Anytime people take money it’s disappointing but when it’s for something particularly nice like this and something i use and my dog uses, it’s a little more difficult,” said park regular Scott Mehlos

The dog park’s Treasurer alerted the sheriff’s office back in February that there was money missing.

An audit showed large cash withdrawals by Colber, who was the park’s secretary at the time.

They took place between 2013 and 2017.

Colber is charged with one count of theft over $10,000.

We reached out to the board of Muttland Meadows but did not hear back.

Share this article:



email