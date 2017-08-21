First human cases of West Nile virus in 2017 confirmed in Wisconsin

WISCONSIN (CBS 58) – The first human cases of West Nile virus are reported in Fond du Lac and Oconto Counties.

Health officials say the chance of a person contracting West Nile virus is very low and most people infected don’t show any symptoms, but most cases happen during the months of August and September.

Health officials are recommending people protect themselves against mosquito bites throughout the summer and early fall.