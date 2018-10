Brown Deer man, 89, out $20,000 after falling victim to phone scam

BROWN DEER, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A Brown Deer man, 89, is out $20,000 after falling victim to a phone scam.

Police were called to the 8000 block of N. 67th Street on Friday for a report of a scam.

The victim told police he sent $20,000 to Costa Rica after he was informed he won a $500,000 second prize award from the Shell Oil Fund.

A report was filed and police are investigating.